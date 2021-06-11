Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll mounts by 2,619

Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll mounts by 2,619

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 11,766 cases and 406 deaths

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 11 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 22:43 ist
Besides, 2,213 deaths were added to the state's progressive death tally. Credit: AFP Photo

Maharashtra reported 2,619 more Covid-19 deaths on Friday with the state reconciling and updating figures in the Covid-19 portal.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 11,766 cases and 406 deaths. Besides, 2,213 deaths were added to the state's progressive death tally.

Out of the 2,213 deaths, 546 occurred in Pune, 398 in Thane, 291 in Ahmednagar, 194 in Nashik, 160 in Nagpur, 129 in Beed, 53 in Satara, 49 in Chandrapur, 46 in Buldhana, 45 in Nanded, 40 in Palghar, 39 in Sangli, 34 in Jalna, 28 in Ratnagiri, 25 in Yavatmal, 20 in Latur, 18 in Nandurbar, 14 in Raigad, 11 in Bhandara, 10 in Akola, 10 in Parbhani, 8 in Gondia, 6 in Dhule, 6 in Jalgaon, 5 in Aurangabad, 5 in Hingoli, 5 in Osmanabad, 5 in Sindhudurg, 5 in Solapur, 4 in Kolhapur, 2 in Amravati and 2 in Gadchiroli.

“In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths have been reported on Friday. This report is prepared based on figures provided by the authorised laboratories on Central Government’s Covid-19 portal. Because the laboratory reports scrutiny and the availability of figures accordingly is an ongoing process, state cumulative numbers are subject to change,” the Public Health Department said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 