Maharashtra's Covid-19 death toll mounts by 2,619

Maharashtra reported 2,619 more Covid-19 deaths on Friday with the state reconciling and updating figures in the Covid-19 portal.
In the last 24 hours, the state reported 11,766 cases and 406 deaths. Besides, 2,213 deaths were added to the state's progressive death tally.
Out of the 2,213 deaths, 546 occurred in Pune, 398 in Thane, 291 in Ahmednagar, 194 in Nashik, 160 in Nagpur, 129 in Beed, 53 in Satara, 49 in Chandrapur, 46 in Buldhana, 45 in Nanded, 40 in Palghar, 39 in Sangli, 34 in Jalna, 28 in Ratnagiri, 25 in Yavatmal, 20 in Latur, 18 in Nandurbar, 14 in Raigad, 11 in Bhandara, 10 in Akola, 10 in Parbhani, 8 in Gondia, 6 in Dhule, 6 in Jalgaon, 5 in Aurangabad, 5 in Hingoli, 5 in Osmanabad, 5 in Sindhudurg, 5 in Solapur, 4 in Kolhapur, 2 in Amravati and 2 in Gadchiroli.
“In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths have been reported on Friday. This report is prepared based on figures provided by the authorised laboratories on Central Government’s Covid-19 portal. Because the laboratory reports scrutiny and the availability of figures accordingly is an ongoing process, state cumulative numbers are subject to change,” the Public Health Department said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind
Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business
Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars
'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller
Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles
Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends