Maharashtra's Covid-19 task force chief joins private hospital

  Jan 06 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 14:17 ist
Maharashtra's Covid-19 task force head, Dr Sanjay Oak, has joined a new hospital in neighbouring Thane city.

Dr Oak joined as Director-Professional Services at the Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital in Thane.

In November last, he had resigned as CEO of Prince Ali Khan Hospital in Mumbai.

“Started a new job at Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital, Thane,” Mumbai’s Corona Taskforce Head Dr Oak updated his Facebook page on Wednesday morning to inform his friends and followers.

As he guided the government on the pandemic, he also tested positive for the Covid-19 infection.

A specialist in the field of paediatric surgery and laparoscopy, he was the former dean of Seth G S Medical College and King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, and an elected Fellow of the National Academy of Medical Sciences.

He was former Director of Medical Education and Major Hospitals for Medical Colleges and Hospitals under the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai.

Dr Oak was Vice-Chancellor of Padmashree Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth Navi Mumbai.  

