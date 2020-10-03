Make Gandhiji's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' dream a reality, says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday called for translating Gandhiji's dream of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" into reality.

He was speaking at the Deepotsav celebrations held by the Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha on completion of 151st anniversary celebrations of the father of the nation.

Koshyari said Gandhiji laid the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in Sevagram and it was now the duty of every citizen to turn his dream into reality nationwide.

He said Gandhiji, an icon of the world like Mahavir and Buddha, was more relevant than ever today.

He expressed hope that Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University would become an "International university" in the true sense of the term.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra released the Sanskrit version of Mahatma Gandhi's book 'Mangal Prabhat' in digital format on the occasion, and also read out the preamble of the Constitution and fundamental duties.