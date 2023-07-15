Man attacks wife after quarrel, then kills self in Maharashtra

Man attacks wife after quarrel, then kills self

  Jul 15 2023
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A 41-year-old man allegedly attacked and injured his wife and later committed suicide by hanging himself at their house in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday.

The incident took place in a plush housing complex in Badlapur area of the city around 4 am, an official said.

Following a quarrel, Sunil Aher allegedly attacked his wife Archana with a stick in the early hours of the day and she suffered severe head injuries, he said.

Aher rushed his wife to a hospital. He later returned home and hanged himself in the bedroom of the apartment, he said. Neighbours alerted the police and the deceased man's body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.

The couple's two minor sons were at home at the time of the incident and informed the neighbours when they found their father hanging in the bedroom, he said.

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the man, and a case of accidental death was also registered on account of the suicide, senior inspector Anil Padval of Badlapur East police station said.

