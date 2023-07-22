Thane man falls off bike, crushed to death by truck

Man falls off motorcycle due to pothole, crushed to death by truck in Maharashtra; driver held

The accident occurred on Hajimalang Road around 11.30 pm on July 20.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 22 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 23-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle bumped into a pothole, following which a concrete mixer truck ran over him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Hajimalang Road around 11.30 pm on Thursday, following which the truck driver was arrested, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 6 persons killed as truck hits jeep in Thane

"The deceased Suraj Gavari, in an attempt to avoid a pothole, lost balance of the vehicle and fell down on the road just when a speeding concrete mixer truck ran over him," an official of the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar division said.

The victim died on the spot and his body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. An offence was registered against the truck driver under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act and he was arrested, the police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Thane
Maharashtra
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 