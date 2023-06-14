Man poses as burkha-wearing woman doctor, hoodwinks hospital staff, patients

A 25-year-old man allegedly posed as a woman doctor and managed to move around the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital here for almost three weeks before he was caught on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, who wore a burkha on the hospital premises and identified himself as `Dr Ayesha', told police that he was gay and posed as a woman to befriend men, said an official of the Tehsil police station.

Nobody suspected his identity as he interacted with the hospital staff as well as patients until personnel of the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) posted at the hospital became suspicious, the official said.

After the MSF personnel alerted the police, the deception came to light and the man was arrested, he said.

The accused's voice was so woman-like that even the police officials were taken by surprise, he said. He was married but his wife had left him, the official said.

A case was registered against him for cheating, impersonation and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code and further probe was on, the police official said.