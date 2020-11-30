Maratha quota row: BJP's Udayanraje attacks Maha govt

BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Sunday launched a veiled attack on NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the issue of the Maratha reservation.

Speaking to reporters, the former NCP leader said reins of power in Maharashtra should be handed over to senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis again if the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is incapable of implementing reservation for the Maratha community.

Bhosale said the Maratha quota was overlooked even at the time of the implementation of the Mandal Commission report as the party which ruled the state during that period (in 1990) ignored problems of the community.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar was the Congress chief minister of Maharashtra at the time.

"Give the reins of power in Maharashtra to Devendra Fadnavis and I will take the responsibility of getting the Maratha quota implemented again," he said.

"All communities, except Marathas, were given reservations under Mandal Commission. The people you trusted and voted for will pull you down," Bhosale said.

He also hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray dispensation for "not taking the issue ahead" and claimed "the state government lawyer" missed a hearing of the quota issue in the Supreme Court, adding that the "community will react to such tactics".

Praising Fadnavis, Bhosale said the former CM "took the initiative and enacted a law to give Marathas reservations".

"Now you (Sena, NCP and Congress) are in power. Why aren't you taking this issue forward," Bhosale asked.

He demanded Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) exams be conducted now by keeping aside seats that will be part of the Maratha quota as the issue was now being heard in the apex court.

The SC recently stayed the implementation of the 2018 law granting reservation to Marathas in jobs and education and referred the matter to a larger Constitution bench.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant wondered if Fadnavis can influence decisions of courts.

"Bhosale's comments are shocking and objectionable," he said.