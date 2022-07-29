Massive fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai's Andheri

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) A fire broke out at a film set in suburban Andheri (West) on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, she said. Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set.

Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot. Three fire engines had reached the site and dousing operation was on, the official said, adding there were no reports of anyone getting injured.