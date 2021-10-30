Men close to NCB's Sameer Wankhede are framing people in false cases: Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday reiterated his allegation that some people who are close to the NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede were implicating innocent persons in false cases.
Malik has been targeting Wankhede, who had led a raid on a cruise ship here during which drugs were allegedly recovered, for the past several days.
Speaking to reporters, the minister alleged that Wankhede had formed a "gang" of private individuals who implicated innocent people by planting drugs.
Wankhede had earlier refuted similar allegations by Malik. The minister also reiterated the claim that the entire operation on the cruise ship on October 2, during which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was held among others, was "fake".
