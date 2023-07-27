Moneylender rapes woman as husband fails to repay loan

Moneylender from Pune rapes woman as her husband fails to repay loan; arrested

The accused allegedly threatened the victim's husband at knifepoint and then raped her in his presence.

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  Jul 27 2023, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 13:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 47-year-old moneylender in Maharashtra's Pune city allegedly raped a woman after her husband failed to repay the loan taken from him, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in February this year and the accused has been arrested, an official from Hadapsar police station said.

According to the police, the victim's husband had borrowed money, but could not repay it.

The accused allegedly threatened the victim's husband at knifepoint and then raped her in his presence, the official said.

The accused recorded the act on a mobile phone and posted the clip on a social media platform, he said.

"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on," the official said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the police added.

Maharashtra
India News
Pune
Crimes against women

