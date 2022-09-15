Mountaineer Yadav to be guest at RSS' Dussehra event

Mountaineer Santosh Yadav to be first woman chief guest at RSS' Dussehra event in Nagpur

Yadav, 54, is the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2022, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 19:43 ist
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

The RSS has invited acclaimed mountaineer Santosh Yadav to be the chief guest at its annual Dussehra function in Nagpur.

She will be the first woman chief guest at the event where the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat lays out its views on a variety of germane issues and sets its agenda, said RSS' joint publicity chief Narender Thakur.

Yadav, 54, is the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice.

The RSS has traditionally invited distinguished persons from different walks of life as its chief guest at the much anticipated event.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and former president Pranab Mukherjee have been among the chief guests in the recent years.

