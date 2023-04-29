Mumbai: 195 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh seized, five arrested

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch seized 195 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh after three raids in the early hours of Friday and arrested five persons, an official said.
Two raids were conducted in Mahim West and one in Goregaon East, he added.
