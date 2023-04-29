Mumbai: 195 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh seized

Mumbai: 195 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh seized, five arrested

Two raids were conducted in Mahim West and one in Goregaon East

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 29 2023, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 00:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch seized 195 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh after three raids in the early hours of Friday and arrested five persons, an official said.

Two raids were conducted in Mahim West and one in Goregaon East, he added.

India News
Mumbai
Drug abuse

