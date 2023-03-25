Mumbai: BJP leaders stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ OBCs

Mumbai: BJP leaders stage protest against Rahul Gandhi

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 14:31 ist
Activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) take part in a protest against Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged protests here against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding an apology from him for “insulting” the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The protests, with placards with messages that the Congress leader should apologise for insulting the OBCs, were held in places like Dadar and Lalbaug.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress protests in Pune, holds signature campaign

The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday following his conviction by a court in Surat for his Modi surname remark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from the OBC community.

“The country will not tolerate insults of the OBCs. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBCs,” said Chandrakant Bawankule, Maharashtra state BJP president.

He was joined by state BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

