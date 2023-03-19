Mumbai: Fire in commercial unit in suburban Bhandup; none hurt

A minor fire broke out in a garment unit located near a hospital in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai city on Sunday, an official said.
No casualty is reported, he said.
The blaze erupted in the ground-plus-one-storey structure in the afternoon, the Fire Brigade official said, adding it was a "level 1" (minor emergency call) fire.
The fire was put out after 30 minutes, the official said.
The exact cause of the blaze is not known yet, he added.
