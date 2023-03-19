Mumbai: Fire in commercial unit in Bhandup; none hurt

Mumbai: Fire in commercial unit in suburban Bhandup; none hurt

The fire was put out after 30 minutes

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 19 2023, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 22:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A minor fire broke out in a garment unit located near a hospital in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai city on Sunday, an official said.

No casualty is reported, he said.

The blaze erupted in the ground-plus-one-storey structure in the afternoon, the Fire Brigade official said, adding it was a "level 1" (minor emergency call) fire.

The fire was put out after 30 minutes, the official said.

The exact cause of the blaze is not known yet, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Fire
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Adam Sandler to get Mark Twain Prize tonight

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bitter end to a surreal run for BFC

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Bihar's farmers expect bumper mango harvest this year

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

Mysterious streaks of light seen in sky over California

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

 