Mumbai: Fire in commercial unit in suburban Bhandup; none hurt

A minor fire broke out in a garment unit located near a hospital in suburban Bhandup in Mumbai city on Sunday, an official said.

No casualty is reported, he said.

The blaze erupted in the ground-plus-one-storey structure in the afternoon, the Fire Brigade official said, adding it was a "level 1" (minor emergency call) fire.

The fire was put out after 30 minutes, the official said.

The exact cause of the blaze is not known yet, he added.