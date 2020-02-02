Mumbai: Five injured in ceiling collapse

Mumbai: Five injured in ceiling collapse in suburban Andheri

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 02 2020, 16:59pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 17:27pm ist

Five persons, including a woman and her two minor children, were injured when the ceiling of a flat collapsed on them in suburban Andheri on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at around 11 am in Vishal Housing Society in Cama Park locality of the western suburb, an official said.

"Naziya Feeroz Sheikh and her two children Rehan (2) and Azan (4) were sitting in her brother's 7th floor flat when the ceiling came off, injuring all of them. Naziya's brother Rashid and another person Sadik received minor injuries," he said.

All the five were taken to Cooper Hospital in nearby Vile Parle and have been discharged, said Naziya's uncle Habib Ahmed Sayyed.

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai
Comments (+)
 