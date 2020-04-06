Hospital sealed as 3 doctors, 26 nurses test +ve

Mumbai hospital sealed as 3 doctors, 26 nurses test positive

  • Apr 06 2020, 16:39 ist
 Three doctors and 26 nurses have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central and the facility has been sealed off to prevent the spread of infection, BMC health officials said on Monday.

No one is allowed to enter or exit the private hospital, a civic official said.

The hospital has several employees from Kerala, leading to a senior Congress leader from the southern state, Ramesh Chennithala, to tweet, "Called Maharashtra health minister Shri. Rajesh Tope ji @rajeshtope11 seeking urgent intervention to ensure safety of 40 Covid19 positive Malayalee nurses working @ a pvt hospital in Mumbai."

Chennithala is the leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

