Mumbai hospital units sealed after doctor dies of COVID-19

PTI,
  Mar 28 2020, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 21:09 ist
Representative image.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed the intensive care unit, CT scan and some other facilities in Mumbai's Saifee Hospital after a 85- year-old retired urologist died of COVID-19 and his 50-year- old son tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Forty people, including hospital staff and patients, who came in contact with the duo have been indentified and they would be isolated and tested for the virus, said BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani.

A BMC health department official said the hospital had been told to stop new admissions and halt OPD operations.

The deceased doctor had tested positive on March 26, a BMC release said. 

