'Mumbai Metro is green transportation'

Amidst criticism for making Mumbai metro crashed in the Aarey Colony, the chief of implementation agency said that it is a green transportation project suiting the modern needs of India's commercial capital.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has undertaken work of massive metro infrastructure in Mumbai and its suburban areas spanning 275 km.

The Aarey land, where a Mumbai metro crashed is coming up is adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

"Mumbai is unique. It deserves special treatment as far as infra development is concerned. It also needs to protect its green cover. Given the scenario, what should be of more pertinence for me, as an administrator, green cover or losing breadwinners on the choked suburban rail network?," metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev said.

Metro is a green-transport by its design and can make a far-reaching impact without damaging the green cover of the city to a great extent.

"Yes, there will be some damage caused though, there are enough rules, restrictions n’ mandatory provisions to ensure the damage is first controlled and then compensated," he said.

The Metro rail uses a regenerative braking system which cuts back 30% of the energy and environment control systems and the guidelines of Indian Green Building Council. The Metro also does not use any fossil fuel.

Added Rajeev: "The project is a green-project – potential enough to bring down CO2 levels by a great margin. Notwithstanding the high-pitched arguments by environmentalists and NGOs, the project will save many a life in the years to come and help better the environment."

The senior bureaucrat said environmental engineering means any of a variety of means employed to limit the damage done to the environment is synonymous to controlling environmental damage and helping the environment itself. It is given that the Metro rail network will control pollution and help the environment.

The suburban rail network is over saturated and threatening to hold the city standstill one day. However, the Metro network can and will decongest suburban trains. The four lakh Mumbaikars who enamour the first Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro corridor every day vindicate the necessity of Metro network and we expect about 35% of the suburban rail commuters to shift to Metro network. The air-conditioned, comfortable, speedy and safe metro journey will also encourage Mumbaikars to make use of the public transport leaving behind their vehicles at home and save vehicle operating cost, fuel and help the better environment.