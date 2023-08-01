Mumbai: One dead after SUV driven by drunk man hits car

Mumbai: One dead, one injured after SUV driven by drunk man hits car

PTI
Mumbai,
  Aug 01 2023, 02:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 02:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was killed and another was injured when their car was hit by an SUV driven by an allegedly drunk man in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Sagar Villa building along Bhulabhai Desai Road in south Mumbai at 1.35 am, he said.

"Car driver Anshukumar Rai (22) died, while one occupant was seriously injured. The SUV was driven by insurance agent Raunak Ganatra (26) who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol," he said.

Ganatra tried to flee from the spot but was nabbed by police with the help of people in the vicinity and placed under arrest, he added.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions for culpable homicide, endangering life by driving negligently, drunk driving and other offences, the Gamdevi police station official said.

Mumbai
India News
Accident

