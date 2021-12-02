Now, Mumbai cops pick a line from '83' for Covid norms

Mumbai Police use Ranveer Singh's '83' dialogue for Covid protocols

The Mumbai Police account used a scene from the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial to talk about the importance of wearing masks at all times

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 02 2021, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 12:03 ist
The department used one of the lines from the trailer to send out a message to people who ignore Covid-19 safety protocols. Credit: Twitter/@@MumbaiPolice

The official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Police has shared a Bollywood reference yet again to create awareness about Covid protocols.

After using references from Stree and Main Hoon Na, the Mumbai Police account used a scene from the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial to talk about the importance of wearing masks at all times.

The Mumbai Police handle took a dialogue from Ranveer's upcoming movie 83. The movie, based on the life and world cup journey of former India captain Kapil Dev.

The department used one of the lines from the trailer to send out a message to people who ignore Covid-19 safety protocols.

The dialogue was: "He doesn't know defence", the police wrote in their post: "When you don't wear your mask in spite of '83' million reminders."

The post currently has 11,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle is known for their funny and quirky references on social matters.

83 is slated to release on December 24.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Maharashtra
Mumbai
83
Ranveer Singh
Mumbai police
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 