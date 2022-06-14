Mumbai’s CSMIA launches first-of-its-kind Vertical Axis Wind Turbine & Solar PV system

In an innovative approach, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai has become India’s first airport to launch a one-of-its-kind Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) & Solar PV hybrid (Solar Mill) to explore the possibility of utilization of wind energy at the airport.

The CSMIA has introduced this pilot program in collaboration with WindStream Energy Technologies India Pvt Ltd, which ensures 24/7 energy generation, harnessing maximum energy through wind power systems, while enabling a highly efficient and low carbon future for aviation.

This sustainable initiative undertaken by CSMIA reduces dependence on conventional electricity which propels its journey towards ‘Net Zero’ emissions.

The CSMIA has deployed a 10Kwp Hybrid SolarMill consisting of 2 Kwp TurboMill (3 Savonius type VAWT) and 8 Kwp Solar PV modules with an estimated minimum energy generation of 36 Kwh/day.

WindStream Energy Technologies India Pvt Ltd has developed this novel and patented, first-of-its-kind, fully integrated, hybrid renewable energy product which harnesses solar and wind energy combined to generate electricity.

The energy generated through this technology can be customized on a need-specific basis. Due to its modular and scalable size, it’s easy to mount the technology on any mobile or static rooftop. This technology is a vital step in deploying a solution at the airport that is renewable, clean, green, environment-friendly, bird-friendly, and a silent solution with a 25-year design life.

This plant requires bare minimum maintenance of installation, unlike any other machines for electrical supply, where load & batteries are attached to the system.