Mumbai to get at least 7 more drive-in Covid-19 vaccination centres

Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday directed officials to set up a drive-in vaccination centre in each of seven administrative regions of the city within 24 hours, a civic official said.

The first drive-in centre where people can get a shot of coronavirus vaccine without getting out of their vehicles started in the city on Tuesday in Dadar area.

Chahal directed deputy municipal commissioners to set up at least one such centre in their respective regions within 24 hours, the official said.

Also Read | Over 400 get jabs in Mumbai's first drive-in vaccination centre

Those above 60 years can get vaccinated at drive-in centres only by appointment, and they shall not drive themselves but will be accompanied by an attendant or a driver, the municipal commissioner said in an order.

The decision to open more such facilities came after Chahal's meeting with minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district.

"With regard to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more "drive in" vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon," Thackeray tweeted.

With regards to the crowding at some of the Vaccination centres and the opening up of more “drive in” vaccination centres across the city, @mybmc Commissioner Chahal ji and I had a discussion this morning and new guidelines would be released soon. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 6, 2021

The commissioner said in the order that drive-in centres should be set up in big open grounds like Andheri Sports Club ground, Cooperage, Shivaji Stadium, Oval Maidan and MIG Ground.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 25,20,634 persons have received coronavirus vaccine jabs, including 5,40,000 who have received both doses, in the city as of Wednesday evening.

Those who want a vaccine dose must register themselves on the Co-WIN portal and book a slot at a vaccination centre of their choice before reaching there, civic officials said.

The fresh order came in the wake of chaotic scenes outside BKC inoculation centre on Wednesday due to overcrowding.

"Since May 1, after launch of above 18 years vaccination program, all the CVCs are getting overcrowded and it becomes difficult to maintain social distancing and Covid appropriate behaviour," the order said.

Those above 45 and due for a second dose of Covaxin in particular will be exempted from advance booking, but they will have to produce the provisional certificate -- digital or hard copy -- of having taken the first dose.

Healthcare workers and frontline workers who want to take a first or second dose of both Covaxin and Covishield too need not register in advance.