Mumbai's Film City set to be modernised under PPP mode

Amid fierce competition from other states, the Maharashtra government has set the ball rolling for the modernisation of Mumbai’s famed Film City.

The Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Ltd (MFSCDC), which runs the Film City has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of the 22-acre land in its possession.

The development of Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari or the Film City – which is located in Goregaon suburbs - would be undertaken on public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The upgradation of Film City has been high on the agenda of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio.

The EOI is for the development of core infrastructure – studio floors, outdoor locations, post-production facilities and related ancillary infrastructure.

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning a Film City which would be near the proposed Jewar International Airport and would be the biggest in Asia.

Besides, other states are also offering unique locations for the shooting of films and entertainment content.

Spread across 521 acres, the Film City has practically every possible terrain that one can ask for. It has hills, lakes, bridges, long and winding roads and a green expanse. Located between the Western Express Highway and Vihar Lake, it is in the vicinity of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which happens to be the only national park of the world – to be located within the metropolitan limits.

The Film City has nearly 40 different outdoor locations, 16 well-equipped sound-proof studios and 80 air-conditioned makeup rooms. Recording studios equipped with state-of-the-art dubbing and mixing facilities and editing suites for 16/35 mm films are also available. On a day, there are 30 to 35 scheduled shootings and approximately 1,200 films are made here every year. Over 70 per cent of Indian motion pictures, TV serials and commercials are produced in Mumbai and the Film City accounts for 30 to 40 per cent of them.

There are several permanent locations such as a temple, church, court, police station, jail, chawl, ATM centre, car parking facility, shopping arcade, log hut, cottage, tribal village and multipurpose building exterior suitable for college, hospital and hostel entrance.

Check out DH latest videos: