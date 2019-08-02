Muslim youths beaten up for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Three Muslim youths were beaten up in Godhra town of Panchmahals district in central Gujarat allegedly for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' late on Thursday night.

The FIR lodged by a victim's father alleged that six youths aged between 22 to 30 years forced stopped victims' motorcycle, and asked them to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. When they refused to do so, they were beaten up.

When contacted, Panchmahals district Superintendent of Police Leena Patil told DH, "We have registered the FIR as they briefed us".

She added that police were investigating to establish whether the incident happened for the chant or some old dispute between the two sides, as the video footage of the incident didn't establish the allegations.

By Friday evening, police arrested all the six accused.

In the FIR, registered with 'A' division police station of Godhra town in the wee hours of Friday, Siddik Abdul Bhagat, 40, a resident of Polan Bazar of the town, said that his son Samir, his friends Sohail Irfan Bhagat and Salman Iliyas Giteli were attacked by six persons on Thursday late in the night while they were on way back home from bus station after having tea.

The police said that the victims were overtaken by the six bike-borne accused. The spat started verbally while both the sides were racing with each other and ended up in a scuffle.

The FIR claims that the men on two bikes asked the victims about their whereabouts and "asked them to chant Jai Shri Ram", and the victims they were beaten up when they refused to comply.