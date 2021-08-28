Mysuru gang rape: Yuva Sena demands action

The Shiv Sena and its youth wing Yuva Sena has requested Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to render help to an MBA student from Mumbai who was gang-raped in Mysuru.

The Yuva Sena also sent out appeals to Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

Expressing deep anguish, Yuva Sena Secretary Durga Bhosle-Shinde, Core Committee members Suprada Phatarpekar, Sheetal Sheth and Subhashini Thevar said: “The victim's condition is critical, as reported by media. An assault on a woman anywhere is an assault on humanity”.

Meanwhile they also urged to provide her the best medicare, besides urgent and strict action against the perpetrators.

They further said that the victim's male friend was also brutally assaulted and there have been arrests in the incident which happened on Thursday and resulted in a huge political furore.

"The police must treat this incident with the utmost urgency and take all relevant steps to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Any delay will make it even more difficult to ensure justice to the survivor," the letter states.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturved condemned the statement of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti.

“After Karnataka Home Minister’s disgusting comments now another Minister,Umesh Katti says rapes are not uncommon and can’t be helped,rapes shouldn’t occur but there’s nothing we can do about them….shameful…. Will the Chief Minister act on these ministers?,” she said.