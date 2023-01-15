Nagpur cops interrogate gangster in Belagavi jail for threats to Nitin Gadkari

Belagavi jail prisoner quizzed over threats to Gadkari

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 15 2023, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 18:43 ist
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari received threat calls, a team of Maharashtra police landed in the Hindalga Jail in Belagavi to interrogate a notorious gangster, who is suspected to be behind it.

“Our team is interrogating one person, investigation is in primary stages,” Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Sunday.

A call was received at the public relations office in the Khamla area of Nagpur on Saturday with the caller claiming to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang and demanding Rs 100 crore.

After the incident, the security of the office and residence of Gadkari, who is the Nagpur MP, was beefed up.

Security increased at Nitin Gadkari's house, office following threat calls

The call was traced to Karnataka and a team of Nagpur police and Anti-Terrorism Squad sleuths was dispatched.

According to reports reaching here, the jail authorities also seized the diary of notorious gangster Jayesh Kanta, who is suspected to have made the call.

The suspect is undergoing a sentence in jail. 

The suspect faces several cases like murder and attempt to murder. 

“We would be able to speak more only after thorough investigations,” Kumar added.

Sankranti celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Alphonse Kurien: Helping thousands in need of blood...

AI, do my homework! ChatGPT pits teachers against tech

Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

