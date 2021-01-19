Nagpur Zoo named after Balasaheb Thackeray

  Jan 19 2021
The Nagpur Zoo has been named after late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The announcement comes on the eve of 94th birth anniversary of Balasaheb, which falls on January 23.

The Gorewada International Zoo in Nagpur will now be known as ''Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park'', State’s forest minister Sanjay Rathod said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate Indian safari at the zoo on January 26, coinciding with the Republic Day festivities.

Three special 40-seat capacity vehicles and an online ticket-booking facility will be made available to the people soon after the Indian safari is inaugurated.

The zoological park will come up on nearly 2,000 hectares of forest land.

