NCB recovers LSD concealed in Adolf Hitler's biography in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized commercial quantity of LSD concealed inside a copy of German dictator Adolf Hitler's biography at a post office in suburban Vile Parle here, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, a zonal team of the NCB seized a parcel from the post office in Vile Parle (East) on Monday, the official said.

On examining the contents, the team found 80 dots of LSD concealed in a copy of Hitler's biography, he said.

Investigations revealed that some youngsters had allegedly procured the contraband through darknet from Europe and had paid for it using Bitcoin or cryptocurrency, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.