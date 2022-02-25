NCP leader Nawab Malik admitted to Mumbai hospital

NCP leader Nawab Malik admitted to Mumbai hospital

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 25 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 15:11 ist
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, ANI reported. Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

More to follow...

Nawab Malik
India News
NCP
Enforcement Directorate

