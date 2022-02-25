NCP leader Nawab Malik admitted to Mumbai hospital

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has been admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, ANI reported. Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today
Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts
DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid