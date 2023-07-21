Nearly 1K evacuated amid flood-like situation in Nanded

Nearly 1,000 evacuated amid flood-like situation in 12 villages of Maharashtra Nanded

There was a sudden increase in water level in these villages following rains, which created a flood-like situation.

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Jul 21 2023, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 12:34 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Nearly 1,000 people from Biloli tehsil in Maharashtra's Nanded district have been shifted to safer places as heavy rains created a flood-like situation in 12 villages, officials said on Friday.

Rescue teams comprising Revenue Department personnel and others carried out the rescue operation from Thursday evening that continued till late night, a district administration official said.

"Nearly 1,000 residents of 12 villages, including Harnali, Machnur, Biloli, Golegaon, Aarali, Kasarali, Belkoni, Kundalwadi and Ganjgaon, were moved to safety. There was a sudden increase in water level in these villages following rains, which created a flood-like situation," he said.

People were shifted as water entered settlements and farms in these villages, he added.

The rescued people were given temporary shelter in nearby Zilla Parishad-run schools or houses located in high-lying areas, the official said.

Several local people also contributed to the rescue operation, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Nanded
India News
Monsoon Season

Related videos

What's Brewing

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Daughter returns from Dubai carrying 10 kg tomatoes

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

 