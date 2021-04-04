Nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 19 deaths

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Apr 04 2021, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 10:41 ist
Citizens undergo Covid-19 test conducted by Thane Municipal Corporation, in Thane, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

With the addition of 4,931 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has reached 3,32,666, an official said on Sunday.

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 19 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,544, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.97 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,89,324 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 86.97 per cent, he said.

As of now, there are 36,798 active Covid-19 cases in Thane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 51,628 and the death toll at 1,235, another official said. 

Maharashtra
Thane
COVID-19
Coronavirus

