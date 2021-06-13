Netizens seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of his first death anniversary

Exactly a year after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstances, the investigations by multiple agencies are still under way.

Sushant (34), who had acted in Bollywood films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019), was found hanging from a ceiling fan on June 14, 2020, at his rented duplex flat in Mount Blanc building at Bandra.

Ahead of his first death anniversary, social media platforms are flooded with appreciation for the star and demands for justice.

What does it feel like to be someone who dared to dream?

The Bandra police station in Mumbai registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case, however, following the first information report (FIR) registered by the actor’s father Krishna Kishore Singh in Bihar and growing demand for a detailed probe and request by the Bihar government, the Supreme Court ordered a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On August 19, the CBI formally took over the case, and then the Enforcement Directorate (ED) joined to probe the financial angle while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was roped in to investigate the drugs angle.

Rajput’s family blamed the actor’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant – and all were arrested by the federal anti-drug agency. A total of 33 have been charge-sheeted by the NCB.

Recently, the NCB arrested Siddharth Pithani, the flatmate of Rajput, who is a graphic art designer by profession. Pithani, who was nicknamed ‘Buddha’ by Rajput, house help Dipesh Sawant, cook Keshav Bachner, and help and cook Neeraj Singh were among the four present when the actor was found dead.

The CBI has recorded the statements of several persons including Rajput's father and his sisters - Nitu Singh aka Rani, Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and Shweta Singh Kirti.

According to the statements of Rhea and witnesses, Sushant used to take drugs and was being treated for mental health issues.

The BJP unit of Maharashtra took the opportunity to target the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and state’s Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

As a matter of fact, the issue became a Bihar vs Maharashtra and then a Centre vs State issue.

It may be recalled, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has ruled out any foul play and concurred that Sushant died by hanging and was not strangulated or poisoned.

Rhea, who is currently on bail, has also accused Priyanka and a New Delhi-based doctor for allegedly securing bogus prescriptions that enabled the actor to get anxiety medication.