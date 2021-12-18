New co-operative sector policy in offing: Amit Shah

Unveiling a comprehensive plan and roadmap, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday announced that a new cooperative sector policy would be unveiled soon which would serve the needs of several decades ahead.

Shah said that the co-operative sector is very relevant in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.

“However, to take it ahead we are working on comprehensive which would be announced soon,” Shah said addressing ‘Sahakar Parishad Sammelan’ at Loni in Ahmednagar district which was hosted by senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, whose family has started the cooperative movement in India.

“We have to take along everybody and take the movement ahead,” he said.

