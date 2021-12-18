New co-operative sector policy in offing: Amit Shah

New co-operative sector policy in offing: Amit Shah

'We have to take along everybody and take the movement ahead', Shah said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 18 2021, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 15:20 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI file photo

Unveiling a comprehensive plan and roadmap, Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday announced that a new cooperative sector policy would be unveiled soon which would serve the needs of several decades ahead.

Shah said that the co-operative sector is very relevant in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.

“However, to take it ahead we are working on comprehensive which would be announced soon,” Shah said addressing ‘Sahakar Parishad Sammelan’ at Loni in Ahmednagar district which was hosted by senior BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, whose family has started the cooperative movement in India.

“We have to take along everybody and take the movement ahead,” he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
co-operative movement
Cooperatives
India News
Narendra Modi
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

Two decades on, Harry Potter magic endures

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

Luxury stays for New Year's Eve

 