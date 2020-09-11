NGT seeks report on allegation of pollution by Aditya Birla Grp's flagship co. in Gujarat

The National Green Tribunal Friday formed a committee to submit a report on a plea alleging discharge of chemicals by Aditya Birla Group's flagship Indian Rayon in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel constituted a committee comprising Central Pollution Control Board, state pollution control board, Gujarat Coastal Zone Management Act, nominee of National Institute of Oceanography, Goa and District Magistrate of Gir Somnath.

“We are of the view that since the pleadings have been filed long back, without expressing any final view on the rival aspects, it is necessary to ascertain the latest status on the ground by appointing an independent Committee,” the bench said.

"The joint Committee may visit the plant and the site of disposal of the effluents within one month, look into the compliance of relevant parameters and furnish its report to this Tribunal within three months by e-mail,” the NGT said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Protection of Environment and Public Service Committee alleging violation of environmental norms by Indian Rayon (A unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd.) at Junagadh-Veravel, Gir Somnath district in Gujarat.

According to the applicant, the damage is done to Deveka River at Gir Somnath and the company was discharging hazardous chemicals into the sea as well as the river.

The unit was generating electricity for which Environmental Clearance (EC) was granted on June 22, 2015, inspite of opposition of the inhabitants, it said.

There is dumping of fly ash at public places and there is also air pollution, the plea claimed.