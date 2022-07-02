NIA to probe killing of chemist in Amravati in Maharashtra: Home Ministry spokesperson

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) the investigation into the killing of a chemist in Amravati in Maharashtra, a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson tweeted that the NIA would probe the conspiracy behind the killing of the chemist, Umesh Kolhe, who was hacked to death on June 21.
The NIA would also thoroughly investigate any involvement of organisations and international linkages, the spokesperson said.
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of the 54-year-old chemist so far.
