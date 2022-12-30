No-confidence motion against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra's principal opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has brought in a no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

However, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar was neither aware of the motion nor does the notice bear his signature.

"If I would have been aware, my sign would have been there,” Pawar said.

State Congress President and former Speaker Nana Patole said that a requisite number of MLAs have signed the notice.

The letter bears signatures of MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group.