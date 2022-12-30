No-confidence vote against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

No-confidence motion against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

However, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar was neither aware of the motion nor does the notice bear his signature

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 30 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 12:24 ist
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Credit: Twitter

Maharashtra's principal opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has brought in a no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

However, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar was neither aware of the motion nor does the notice bear his signature.

"If I would have been aware, my sign would have been there,” Pawar said.

State Congress President and former Speaker Nana Patole said that a requisite number of MLAs have signed the notice.

The letter bears signatures of MLAs of the NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group. 

