Notorious Goa gangster Anwar Shaikh hacked to death in Haveri; murder video goes viral

A video of a dreaded gangster Anwar Shaikh alias Tiger — who had nearly two dozen criminal cases against him — being hacked to death by unknown persons at Havanur village in Karnataka's Haveri district, has now gone viral on social media.

Anwar Shaikh, who originally hails from Haveri, but was living in Margao town in South Goa had a wide range of criminal cases including murder, assault, rape, extortion filed against him in various police stations across Goa.

In the 1:08 minute video Shaikh, who is wielding a gun is seen being hacked brutally to death with a machete and an axe by a group of persons on a public road in Haveri.

A senior Goa Police official said that the Haveri District police had contacted them in connection with the murder investigation.

Earlier in February this year, Shaikh had been brutally assaulted in a gangwar in South Goa. Last year, a 'music' video featuring Shaikh shot at the high security Central Jail at Colvale in North Goa district had also gone viral.