Number of coronavirus patients in Palghar crosses 1,000

Number of coronavirus patients in Palghar crosses 1,000

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 04 2020, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 18:09 ist

 With 42 new patients found since Wednesday night, the number of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra's Palghar district crossed 1,000, the administration said.

The number of virus patients reached 1,002 on Thursday, while the death toll due to the pandemic in the district stands at 33, it said.

878 patients have been found in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits, 50 in Palghar taluka, 24 in Dahanu taluka, two in Jawhar taluka, six in Wada taluka and 42 in Vasai Rural, it said.

The VVMC area also accounts for 29 deaths.

There are 558 patients who are active, i.e. they are being treated, while 412 have been discharged after recovery. 

