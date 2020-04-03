One more tests positive for coronavirus in Goa; tally rises to 6

A man with international travel history has tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, taking the number of infections in the state to six, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

The man, a resident of Mandrem in North Goa who had travelled to Mozambique recently, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday night, he said.

The person came back to Goa on March 19 and contacted the Goa Medical College and Hospital after he developed symptoms related to COVID-19, he said.

Rane said the patient has been shifted to a special hospital set up for COVID-19 patients in south Goa.

As per the protocol, people who had come in contact with him will be quarantined and tested for the infection, the minister said.

With the latest case, the number of COVID-19 patients in Goa has gone up to six.