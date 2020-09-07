Oppn MLAs walk out of House against gram panchayat bill

Oppn MLAs walk out of Maha House against gram panchayat bill

  Sep 07 2020
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 19:31 ist

Opposition MLAs on Monday staged a walkout in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in protest against the tabling of a bill to appoint administrators on gram panchayats whose term has expired.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the matter is sub justice and the bill was contrary to the government's affidavit filed in the high court.

"Make appointments as per high court's directives," he said.

Speaking on the issue, state Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said private persons will not be appointed as administrators.

"Sarpanchs cannot be given an extension. We have appointed government officials as per the court directives. Now, 8 to 9-gram panchayats come under one administrator due to which there is a chaotic situation," he said.

Mushrif said the court also said that government officials will also not be allowed to be appointed as administrators.

The court has said such mention should be made in the legislation, the minister said. 

