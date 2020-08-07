Palghar man dies by suicide, live-streams it on FB

Palghar man dies by suicide, live-streams it on Facebook

  Aug 07 2020
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 15:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old man allegedly died by suicide and streamed the act live on social media in Jawhar town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Friday.

The man, Navnath Bhange, a resident of Wada taluka, was employed at an eatery and stayed in his employer's house with other colleagues, inspector Appasaheb Lengre of Jawhar police station said.

The incident took place on Thursday when Bhange locked himself in his room during a break from work and allegedly went live on Facebook as he hanged himself from the ceiling even as his colleagues pleaded with him not to take the extreme step, he said.

While no suicide note was found at the scene, the body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

