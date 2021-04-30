Param Bir Singh moves HC against actions by state govt

DG Maharashtra Home Guard & ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh approached Bombay High Court against actions being taken against him by the state government. He has requested the court to direct the state government to not take any coercive action against him.

The matter will be heard on May 4. Singh has also prayed that CBI is directed to investigate criminal conspiracy and malicious attempts to thwart CBI's preliminary inquiry against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

