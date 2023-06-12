Parts of Mumbai receive rains as Biparjoy intensifies

Parts of Mumbai, Maharashtra receive rains as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Mumbai city as well as coastal parts of the state also witnessed strong winds

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 12 2023, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 07:44 ist
Waves crash at a beach in Maharashtra. Credit: PTI Photo

Several parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra received rains on Sunday night, an IMD official said.

Mumbai city as well as coastal parts of the state also witnessed strong winds as the intensity of cyclone Biparjoy increased bringing rains to the western parts of the state.

Strong winds also affected the air quality and visibility due to dust particles. Some trees fell in parts of Mumbai due to gusty winds, said a civic official.

Huge waves caught tourists in Ganpatipule town in the coastal Ratnagiri district by surprise. The waves hit the beach with a strong current, scaring away the tourists. There was no serious injury reported in the incident.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Cyclone

