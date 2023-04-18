Pawars dismiss rumours of brewing split within MVA

After fortnight-long speculations and the possibility of a political earthquake in Maharashtra, the Pawar uncle-nephew duo on Tuesday scotched rumours and denied reports of a splinter group of the NCP extending support to the BJP. Rumours of a break within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had been going around amid political instability in the wake of the impending verdict of the Supreme Court on the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena and the toppling of the MVA government.

The 63-year-old Ajit Pawar, currently the Leader of Opposition in Assembly and four-time Deputy Chief Minister, is a senior leader of MVA and calls the shots on many issues.

“The discussion was baseless and no meeting has been convened…There is nothing in our mind as it is being discussed. As a party, we all are taking efforts to strengthen the NCP,” Pawar Senior told reporters in Baramati, his bastion.

Hours later, his nephew clarified that there is no such possibility. “Let me make it clear once and finally….I am with the NCP, never have I indicated that I would support the BJP…some people are spreading these canards to mislead the NCP ranks and files…I shall I always remain and work under the guidance of Pawar saheb till may last breath,” Pawar Junior told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai.

The Opposition leader urged the media to put to rest the speculations.

Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, who is MP from Baramati, has refused to comment on the developments.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s aide and party’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that he does not expect Pawar to walk out of the MVA.

“The BJP is trying to spread all kinds of confusion and rift by spreading various rumours,” Raut said.

“Pawar saheb, who is in Baramati, had spoken to Uddhav ji. He is expected to be back in Mumbai in the evening. Ajit Dada was in the MVA rally in Nagpur…Ajit Dada had travelled to Mumbai with Uddhav ji together to meet the victims of the heat stroke….they all respect each other,” Raut said.

He also accused the BJP of trying to create rift in other political parties and are rampantly misusing central agencies. “Ajit Dada is very much part of the MVA,” he said.

State Congress President Nana Patole refused to comment on the developments. “I would not like to speak on something happening in another's house,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is close to Pawar’s aide Praful Patel, denied any sort of meetings. “These are all rumours,” he said.

Meanwhile, some members of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena gave guarded reactions. “Ajit Dada is welcome…but if he comes with NCP, we will not be part of the government…you all know that we left the MVA because of Congress-NCP and its policies,” he said.