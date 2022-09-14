PM assures project like Vedanta-Foxconn to Maharashtra, says state minister

Amid a political storm over the shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured a similar or bigger project to Maharashtra even as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi asked the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis to assure that the project is brought back where it was planned.

The around Rs 2 lakh crore project, planned on 1,100 acres of land in Talegaon in Pune district was expected to generate 1.5 lakh direct jobs and 1.5 lakh indirect jobs.

The assurance from Modi came to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when they spoke over phone on Tuesday night in the wake of the development of the project being shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

“The Prime Minister has assured the Chief Minister that projects of a similar nature or bigger than that would be set up in Maharashtra,” state Industry Minister Uday Samant said.

Read | MVA slams Shinde-Fadnavis govt for losing Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat

According to him, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would be meeting Modi soon and have detailed discussions.

The MVA, however, continued to target the Shinde-led government of BJP and rebel Shiv Sena faction.

“It is unfortunate. They are now trying to justify what has happened,” said former minister and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar of the NCP shot off a letter to Shinde on the issue. “The project has been shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat because of political considerations,” said Pawar.

“Such a mega project has gone out of the hands of Maharashtra…its ridiculous,” said Baramati MP Supriya Sule. “Let all the parties (of state) join hands and fight it out…we speak of cooperative federalism, where is it,” she said, adding that the Vedanta-Foxconn project was ideally suited for Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, MNS President Raj Thackeray said: “The priority of the investors was Maharashtra then how the deal went into Gujarat's hands. …it is serious and not a good sign. We should go beyond politics and look at this issue”.

Aaditya further pointed out that during the World Economic Forum in Davos, he and then Industry Minister Subhash Desai had a meeting with Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal.

“He took all the information from us regarding the availability of infrastructure, manpower, water and land for the project. After the discussions, he was satisfied and assured of working with Maharashtra,” Aaditya said.

He also added that the bulk drug project - which too was planned in Maharashtra has not gone to Gujarat.

Desai said they would certainly set up the project in Maharashtra. In the same breath, he, however, had added that the central government’s approval was needed for the project. “His remarks had then created doubts in our minds,” Desai said, adding that he also met Foxconn chairman Young Live who seemed keen to set up the project.

State Congress President Nana Patole said: “This project has gone to Gujarat because BJP leaders in Maharashtra are more interested in pleasing their bosses in Delhi. They want the blessings of their leaders from Gujarat to continue. I won't be surprised if Mumbai goes to Gujarat tomorrow. Such a situation has arisen in Maharashtra."