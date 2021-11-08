PM lays foundation stone of road projects in temple town Pandharpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for two road projects aimed at improving connectivity to the temple town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra via video conferencing on Monday.

He laid the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G)

Dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' (palanquin) will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees.

The projects are designed to facilitate pilgrims' journey to Pandharpur, a town associated with Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshawar. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis were present in-person at the foundation stone laying ceremony at Pandharpur.

hief Minister Uddhav Thackeray participated in the event virtually. About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale will be four-laned at estimated costs of more than Rs 6,690 crore and about Rs 4,400 crore respectively.

Check out the latest DH videos: