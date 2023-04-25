PM Modi to inaugurate medical college in Silvassa, hold roadshow in Daman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a medical college in Silvassa town and launch various projects worth more than Rs 4,800 crore in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu during his visit on Tuesday, government officials said.

Later in the evening, the PM is scheduled to hold a 16-kilometer-long roadshow in Daman town of the Union Territory, they said. As per the schedule released by the officials, Modi will reach Silvassa, the capital of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district, on Tuesday to inaugurate the centrally-funded 'NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute' and other allied buildings on the campus which were built at a cost of Rs 203 crore.

Also Read | PM Modi to flag off Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express

This only medical college in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu has become a beacon of hope and a symbol of growing aspirations of the region's people, around 40 per cent of whom are tribals. Its infrastructure features state-of-the-art amenities such as a multi-storey library, academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, club house, residential accommodation for faculty and hostel for students, and provision for outdoor and indoor games.

After taking a round of the newly-built medical college and other facilities which are part of the institute, the PM will address a gathering at Sayli village near Silvassa. From the same venue, he would inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects for the entire Union Territory located adjoining Gujarat. In all, the PM will launch projects worth Rs 4,804.64 crore during his day-long visit, said the officials.

In the evening, Modi will travel to Daman town of the Union Territory where he will hold a 16-km-long roadshow, which will pass from a newly-developed seafront road, they said. With an aim to turn Daman into a major tourist hotspot, the development of a state-of-the-art infrastructure project called 'Devka Promenade and Seafront' was started in May 2018 and completed in March 2023 at a cost of Rs 165.10 crore, said a release.