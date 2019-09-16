PM Modi to visit Sardar Sarovar Dam on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Sardar Sarovar Dam site on Tuesday to take part in the celebration organised by the state government after the water level in the reservoir crossed its highest mark on Sunday.

Modi, who is also turning 69 years old, will offer prayers and kick off state-wide “Namami Narmade” festival being organised by the state government. Chief minister Vijay Rupani had invited Modi to the dam site after water level rose to historic height in last week.

On Sunday, it reached its highest mark at 138.68 metres. The dam site at Kevadia colony in Narmada district is little more than 200 km from Ahmedabad.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday night and stay in Gandhinagar. Before leaving for dam site he is expected to meet his mother Heeraben Modi. Officials said that the prime minister will be also holding a public meet at the site after inspecting the development work.

Hundreds of tribals have been protesting against government plans that includes their eviction from their ancestral lands. They have moved Gujarat High Court which has stayed the government from evicting them till the pendency of the litigation.