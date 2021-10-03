PM Modi's mother casts vote in Gandhinagar civic polls

PM Modi's mother casts her vote in Gandhinagar civic polls

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Oct 03 2021, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 16:26 ist
Heeraben Modi shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote during Gandhinagar municipal corporation elections. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraba cast her vote in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections being held on Sunday.

Hiraba reached a polling booth at a government school at Raysan in the city's ward number 10, where she cast her vote. She lives in Raysan village with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi. Her daughter-in-law and others accompanied her to the polling booth.

Voting is underway for the elections to GMC and three municipalities of Okha, Bhanvad, and Thara.

For 44 seats of the GMC, a total of 161 candidates are in the fray, including 44 from BJP and Congress each and 40 from AAP, among others.

Votes are also being cast for the by-elections to the seats vacated in some municipal corporations, municipalities, as well as district and taluka panchayats.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

