Police enters IIM-A campus, disrupts students' event

A team of policemen entered the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad on Sunday evening and allegedly disrupted an event organised by the students called "IIMA stands up for democracy."

The police went inside the campus and are said to have compelled the students to hold the event inside the classroom instead of open space near Louis Kahn Plaza.

The students had planned the event for themselves and no outsider was allowed. The event included "sit-in, canvas signing, preamble reading, candlelight vigil and discussion. All these activities were to be held inside the campus.

Sources said that the local police got a hint of it and called a professor and warmed against holding the event. The professor was advised that the institute didn't have police permit to do so.

At 6 PM, a police team in plainclothes went inside the campus and told the students not to protest. When the students replied to them that they were not protesting and only discussing, the cops didn't heed and eventually, they were compelled to go inside a classroom.

When contacted, Ahmedabad police commissioner Ashish Bhatia denied that police entered the campus. He told DH, "no one went inside the campus. Some officers did go near the entrance of the institute but not inside."

However, DH has evidence of policemen camping inside the campus in plainclothes and also in uniform. Sources said that police had heated arguments with a professor who clicked their picture.